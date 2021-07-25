Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.1% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 893.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 485,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $850,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,540.74.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $91.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,660.30. 2,075,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,843. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,667.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,438.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

