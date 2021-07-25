Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 607 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,262,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,656,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $91.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,660.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,075,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,843. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,438.29. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,667.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,540.74.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

