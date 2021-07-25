Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,117,461,000 after acquiring an additional 145,732 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $9,523,211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,160,892,000 after buying an additional 79,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,670,993,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,789,835,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,660.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,667.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,438.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,540.74.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

