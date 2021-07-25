Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,575 shares of the software’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Altair Engineering by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 56.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Sunday, May 30th. William Blair upgraded Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Altair Engineering stock opened at $68.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1,361.00 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.84. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.24 and a 52 week high of $72.15.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altair Engineering news, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $343,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 3,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $236,603.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 487,695 shares of company stock worth $32,176,217. Corporate insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

