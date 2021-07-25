Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Altice USA reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 147.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATUS shares. TD Securities raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. FIX downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.53.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $87,443,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,719,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,905,339.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $102,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,577,734 shares of company stock worth $95,737,580 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth $378,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth $5,853,000. Bleichroeder LP lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 703,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,888,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth $1,787,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

ATUS traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.47. 3,408,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,713,871. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

