Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,315,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,120 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 3.54% of Altimmune worth $18,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALT. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,635,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Altimmune in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,574,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Altimmune by 1,397.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 259,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 242,535 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Altimmune in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,809,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Altimmune by 619.4% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 193,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 166,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALT. Zacks Investment Research raised Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Altimmune currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $8.88 on Friday. Altimmune, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 881.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

