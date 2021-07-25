Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Altus Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Altus Group from $52.50 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Altus Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get Altus Group alerts:

ASGTF stock remained flat at $$45.68 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138. Altus Group has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $50.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.57.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.