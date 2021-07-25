Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$58.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Altus Group to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on Altus Group from C$52.50 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Altus Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “na” rating and issued a C$63.00 target price (down from C$66.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Altus Group alerts:

In other Altus Group news, Senior Officer Colin Boyd Johnston sold 7,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.15, for a total transaction of C$420,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,404,567.60.

Shares of TSE:AIF traded up C$1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$58.82. 43,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,761. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14. Altus Group has a 12 month low of C$40.07 and a 12 month high of C$64.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$58.11.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$137.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$141.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altus Group will post 2.2165061 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.