Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires New Stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTAAU. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $10,994,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $10,000,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $5,557,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $5,000,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $5,000,000.

NASDAQ:FTAAU opened at $10.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.08. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $10.82.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

