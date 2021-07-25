Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires New Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Unity Software by 627.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after acquiring an additional 131,405 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in Unity Software by 230.6% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after purchasing an additional 113,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 449.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Unity Software by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,575,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,783 shares during the period. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at about $2,197,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U stock opened at $105.50 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $174.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -90.95.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on U. DA Davidson cut their price target on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

In related news, major shareholder 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $10,513,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.11, for a total value of $685,543.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,353,883.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 953,585 shares of company stock worth $92,408,152.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

