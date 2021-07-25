Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $1.02 Million in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POSH. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth $304,000. 7.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Poshmark from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Poshmark has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

In related news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,292 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $144,716.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 6,087 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $267,584.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,315 shares of company stock worth $629,287.

NASDAQ:POSH opened at $41.51 on Friday. Poshmark, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $104.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 33.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.20.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Poshmark’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

