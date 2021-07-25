Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $1 Million Investment in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000.

NASDAQ:GTPAU opened at $10.01 on Friday. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

