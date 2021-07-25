Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases Shares of 23,786 Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHK. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $603,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $518,038,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $54.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.07. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $56.99.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $12.64. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 109.73% and a net margin of 109.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.65%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

