Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes $1.01 Million Position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,584,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 73,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 39,170 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 21,474 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. 56.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLI shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Berkeley Lights currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock opened at $48.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.43. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a PE ratio of -9.93.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $729,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,510 shares of company stock worth $6,497,845. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

