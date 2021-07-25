Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes Position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCAQU. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,500,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,000,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCAQU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97.

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

