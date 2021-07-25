Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.2% of Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $18.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,656.64. 2,436,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,323,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,425.67. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,165.46.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.