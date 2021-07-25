Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.4% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,994,726,000 after buying an additional 199,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,371,719,000 after buying an additional 142,586 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,877,308,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,564,000 after buying an additional 65,371 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN traded up $18.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,656.64. 2,436,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,323,419. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,425.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,165.46.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

