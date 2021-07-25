Ambrosus Trading 13.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Ambrosus has a market cap of $6.39 million and $715,720.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ambrosus has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. One Ambrosus coin can currently be bought for $0.0301 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges.

Ambrosus Coin Profile

Ambrosus is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 763,134,203 coins and its circulating supply is 212,230,719 coins. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

