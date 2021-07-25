AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 261.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,771 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of AMC Networks worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,818,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,135,000 after purchasing an additional 292,885 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 43.0% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,196,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,790,000 after purchasing an additional 660,337 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,698,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,753,000 after purchasing an additional 65,266 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 15.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,655,000 after purchasing an additional 73,805 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter worth $16,514,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMCX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

In other AMC Networks news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,133 shares in the company, valued at $33,325,479.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $52.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.26. AMC Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $83.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.27.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 63.69%. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.