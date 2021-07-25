AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of AMERCO worth $12,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 40.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 11.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 176.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERCO alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL opened at $583.65 on Friday. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $311.71 and a 52 week high of $657.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $570.91.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.31). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.16 million. AMERCO had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow acquired 81,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $551.76 per share, for a total transaction of $45,139,485.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,896,875.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.