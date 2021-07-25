American Express (NYSE:AXP) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

American Express (NYSE:AXP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $193.00 price objective on the payment services company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.44% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.56.
NYSE AXP traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.18. 6,326,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,670,367. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $139.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $179.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.02.
In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.
