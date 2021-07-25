American Express (NYSE:AXP) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

American Express (NYSE:AXP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $193.00 price objective on the payment services company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.56.

NYSE AXP traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.18. 6,326,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,670,367. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $139.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $179.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.02.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

