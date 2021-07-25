American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,881 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 92,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 82,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $42.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.68.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $42.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.10, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $42.25.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

