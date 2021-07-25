American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American National Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

American National Bankshares stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $29.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.69. American National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $36.50.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 32.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American National Bankshares will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMNB. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 138.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 72,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 42,319 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 22,989 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American National Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $2,061,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American National Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $589,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

