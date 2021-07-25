American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Reduced by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 27.2% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 16,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $285.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The stock has a market cap of $129.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.19, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $285.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,712 shares of company stock worth $17,341,058. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.73.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

