Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 15,044 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,044 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $23,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNI. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 571.5% during the first quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 731,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,863,000 after acquiring an additional 122,668 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 792,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,008,000 after acquiring an additional 41,785 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $105.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.16. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $119.61. The stock has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNI shares. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.87.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

