Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 38,052 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,052 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.72% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $23,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 12,435 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FDP opened at $31.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.73. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 1.89%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 13,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $485,104.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,837,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,050,991.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 68,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,363,944 in the last three months. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

