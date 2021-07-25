Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 39,289 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,289 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.25% of The Middleby worth $22,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,980,000 after purchasing an additional 161,994 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,722,000 after purchasing an additional 512,838 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Middleby by 2,310.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,707,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,674 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in The Middleby by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,673,000 after acquiring an additional 397,393 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Middleby by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,161,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,742,000 after acquiring an additional 93,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby stock opened at $188.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.95. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $82.04 and a 1 year high of $189.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.48.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

