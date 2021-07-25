Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 597,154 Shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,481,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 597,154 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 6.41% of Quotient worth $23,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quotient in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient in the first quarter worth $42,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Quotient by 24.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Quotient by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Quotient during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Quotient in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:QTNT opened at $3.22 on Friday. Quotient Limited has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.26.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 million. Quotient had a negative net margin of 250.05% and a negative return on equity of 6,699.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quotient Limited will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

