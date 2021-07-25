Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 68.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,905 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 2.76% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $24,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 344.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

NASDAQ CFO opened at $72.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.15. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $72.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

