Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 94,916 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.44% of Q2 worth $24,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Q2 by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QTWO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Gabelli raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.83.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $104.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.27. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.97 and a 52-week high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $116.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. On average, analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $47,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,401.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $1,380,226.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,722.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,943. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

