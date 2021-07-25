Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 124,080 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 554,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,080 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 4.86% of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $23,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEMB. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,439,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 64.6% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 196,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after acquiring an additional 77,237 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 76,795 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 757,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,273,000 after purchasing an additional 69,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $886,000.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.21 and a fifty-two week high of $45.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.75.

