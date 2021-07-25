Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 147,176 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 493,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,176 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of ONEOK worth $25,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,282,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Ossiam grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 31,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 20,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 26.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock opened at $52.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.03.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OKE. Raymond James boosted their target price on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.53.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

