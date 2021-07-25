Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 8,120 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.69% of Fabrinet worth $23,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FN. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 24.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at $205,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.89.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $92.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.67. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $479.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

