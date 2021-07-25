Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 497,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439,179 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.46% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $22,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,225,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 186,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 23,325 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 41,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYG opened at $45.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.88. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $46.12.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.