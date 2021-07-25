Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 76.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 386,143 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Nordson worth $23,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 146.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 20.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nordson in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 1,166.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NDSN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.25.

In other news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $224.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $226.76.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

