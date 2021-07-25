Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 59.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 284,231 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.57% of Watts Water Technologies worth $22,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 479,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,412,000 after purchasing an additional 27,426 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 329.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 31,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $146.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.88 and a 52-week high of $147.99.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 11,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total value of $1,478,187.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $3,353,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,515 shares of company stock worth $8,146,983 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.