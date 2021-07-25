Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,121,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,074 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.78% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $25,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,904,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,842,000 after buying an additional 68,423 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 54.3% in the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 425,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,574,000 after purchasing an additional 149,674 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 347,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 106,039 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 264,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 14,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 53,573 shares during the last quarter.

PXH opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.38. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $24.39.

