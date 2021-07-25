Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,953 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.02% of BancFirst worth $23,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BANF. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BancFirst in the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in BancFirst in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 37.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BANF. Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $55.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.25. BancFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $77.38.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 37.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 45.33%.

In related news, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $174,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $397,394.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,244,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,805,105.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,446 shares of company stock worth $4,750,543. 38.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

