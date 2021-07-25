Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 75,546 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $24,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $92.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.46. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.74 and a 12 month high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $1,737,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHRW. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.83.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

