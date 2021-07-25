Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,288,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.84% of Tronox worth $23,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tronox by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tronox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In related news, Director Sipho Abednego Nkosi sold 28,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $663,709.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,062.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 42,500 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $958,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 279,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,041.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,832 shares of company stock worth $1,729,816. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $18.81 on Friday. Tronox Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.66.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $891.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.69 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 32.66%. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

