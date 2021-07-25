Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $22.62 Million Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 75.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,455 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,746 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Wynn Resorts worth $22,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 235.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WYNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.19.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $103.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.96. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $67.70 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.43.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.29 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.54) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

