Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $22.69 Million Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,706 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.48% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $22,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IYR. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 115,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,497,000 after acquiring an additional 61,383 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 336,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,892,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,776,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,928,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $106.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.77. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $76.33 and a one year high of $106.81.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

