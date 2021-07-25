Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $22.70 Million Stock Position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,719 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 2.22% of The Children’s Place worth $22,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Children’s Place by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in The Children’s Place by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in The Children’s Place by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PLCE opened at $86.45 on Friday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $103.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The business had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.96) EPS. The Children’s Place’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLCE shares. TheStreet raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.27.

In other The Children’s Place news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $552,336.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $684,591.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $3,233,529. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

