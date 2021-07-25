Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $22.70 Million Stock Position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,719 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 2.22% of The Children’s Place worth $22,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Children’s Place by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in The Children’s Place by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in The Children’s Place by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of PLCE opened at $86.45 on Friday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $103.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Several equities research analysts have commented on PLCE shares. TheStreet raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.27.
In other The Children’s Place news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $552,336.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $684,591.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $3,233,529. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.
The Children’s Place Company Profile
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.
