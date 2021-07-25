Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $22.89 Million Stock Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.61% of LGI Homes worth $22,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,771,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,142,000 after acquiring an additional 164,402 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,849,000 after acquiring an additional 298,680 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 849,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,821,000 after acquiring an additional 144,359 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth $105,175,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,845,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $165.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.12. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.54 and a 1-year high of $188.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.03.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $65,496.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,828,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LGIH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

