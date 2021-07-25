Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $23.30 Million Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,890 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.80% of PROG worth $23,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at $2,891,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PROG in the 4th quarter worth $720,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in PROG in the 4th quarter worth $343,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in PROG in the 4th quarter worth $5,367,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in PROG in the 4th quarter worth $6,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

PRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $44.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.53. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.27 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.11 million. PROG had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 27.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

