Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $24.03 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,447 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Aptiv worth $24,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 200.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:APTV opened at $157.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 93.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $76.18 and a 1 year high of $160.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.43.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APTV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Aptiv from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.58.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

