Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $24.20 Million Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,408 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.38% of Landstar System worth $24,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,537,000 after purchasing an additional 362,928 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 175.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,789,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,357,000 after buying an additional 1,775,268 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 14.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,769,000 after acquiring an additional 280,760 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,961,000 after acquiring an additional 103,967 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 598,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,863,000 after acquiring an additional 20,396 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist decreased their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens downgraded Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.77.

LSTR stock opened at $152.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.51 and a fifty-two week high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 15.88%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.