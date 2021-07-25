Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $25.22 Million Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $25,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $283.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $170.05 and a 1-year high of $285.82. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $270.92.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,368.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $2,590,711. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LH. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.75.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

