Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 451,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 39,958 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of PotlatchDeltic worth $23,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCH. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 457.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 46.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $1,106,946.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $1,214,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,122 shares of company stock worth $8,676,384 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PCH stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.94. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 55.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

