Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 756,112 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,624 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.04% of Washington Federal worth $23,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAFD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,863,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,785,000 after buying an additional 597,517 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,497,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,551,000 after buying an additional 77,071 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,340,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,287,000 after buying an additional 63,289 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,096,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,779,000 after buying an additional 258,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,693,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WAFD opened at $31.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.34. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.91. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $141.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.97 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 25.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

